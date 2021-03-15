Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Drops By 53.9%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.