Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Declines By 60.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 11th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEZNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $21.60 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

