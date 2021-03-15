Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Rises By 72.2%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

