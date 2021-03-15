Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Grows By 47.6%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE TTP opened at $21.32 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

