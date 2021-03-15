Short Interest in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Declines By 36.5%

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 11th total of 681,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $626.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

