Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 46.0%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 11th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Urban One has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

