SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund Sells 63,928 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. 565,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,043. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.