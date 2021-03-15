Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) vs. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Head to Head Comparison

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Kinross Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinross Gold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kinross Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.42 $718.60 million $0.34 19.79 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.66 $4.30 million $0.01 1,814.00

Kinross Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Stillwater. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.20% 8.02% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinross Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 75.27%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

