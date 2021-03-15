Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Trading Down 6.1%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.40. 549,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,381,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.