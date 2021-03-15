Signaturefd LLC Buys New Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.