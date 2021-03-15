Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU opened at $159.49 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.87 and a beta of 1.76.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

