Signaturefd LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

