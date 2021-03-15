Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGFY. Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

