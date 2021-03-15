Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. Silicom has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicom by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Silicom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

