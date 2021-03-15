SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the February 11th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SSNT opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

