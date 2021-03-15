Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.74

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.74 and last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 113568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

