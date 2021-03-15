SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 95.7% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 95.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00654959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025685 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035419 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.