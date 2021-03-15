Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

