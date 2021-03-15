Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 122,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

