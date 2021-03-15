Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Black Knight by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 85,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

