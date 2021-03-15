Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.18 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 278,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI opened at $20.48 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

