Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.25 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,020 shares of company stock worth $2,948,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

