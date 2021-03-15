Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,743 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

