Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.