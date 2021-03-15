Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Sleep Number posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $36,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

