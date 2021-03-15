SM Energy (NYSE:SM) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Review

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, indicating that its share price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.36 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -39.33 VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 6.66 $11.81 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60% VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 9 5 0 2.19 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.43, indicating a potential downside of 55.36%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.