Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Plans Dividend of $2.36

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 2.3564 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

