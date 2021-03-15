SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.07

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.07 and last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 166551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.55.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.95.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.89.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

