Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 11th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.0 days.

SWDAF stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

