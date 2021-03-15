Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SOLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SOLY stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Soliton by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

