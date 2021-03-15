SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $161.33 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $161.33 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.75 or 0.00457081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00095335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00573531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

