Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOTK traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

