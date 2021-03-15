Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SOS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Thursday. Sosandar has a 1 year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.95 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.14.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

