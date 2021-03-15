South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the February 11th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. South Beach Spirits has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

