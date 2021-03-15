S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.09. 21,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,290. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.66 and a 200 day moving average of $336.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

