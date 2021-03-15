Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Spark New Zealand stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.60%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

