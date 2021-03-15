Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.86 or 0.00664891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026146 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035457 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

