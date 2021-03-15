Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Cap Hits $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00654959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025685 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035419 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

