Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPIN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Spine Injury Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

