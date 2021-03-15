Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $53,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.