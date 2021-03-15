Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.85

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.85 and last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 55710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.69.

SII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.64%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

