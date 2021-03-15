SRB Corp Acquires 1,505 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $193.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

