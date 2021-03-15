SRB Corp Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $273.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

