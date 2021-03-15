SRB Corp Has $830,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comcast by 250,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 634,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 633,925 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Comcast by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 394,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. now owns 35,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

