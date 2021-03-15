SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $312.56 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $313.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

