SRB Corp Takes $816,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.