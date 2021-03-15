SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

SSEZY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.35. 19,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,317. SSE has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

