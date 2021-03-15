Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $59.47 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $59.47 million and approximately $276,383.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.00394163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032305 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002961 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.84 or 0.04896589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064703 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,944,376 coins and its circulating supply is 113,943,955 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

