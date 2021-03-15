Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

