Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.71

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 34339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Steelcase by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

